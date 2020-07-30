Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $124,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.60, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

