Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.60, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

