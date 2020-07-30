Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $97,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,491,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,815 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $183,281,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

