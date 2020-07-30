Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €28.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.47 ($44.34).

HLE stock opened at €38.06 ($42.76) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($57.13). The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

