Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.96-3.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.