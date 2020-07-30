Keith A.J. Macphail Purchases 60,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

TSE:CVE opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.12. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

