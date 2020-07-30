K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO) Director Stephen P. Swatton Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO) Director Stephen P. Swatton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,169,220.

Stephen P. Swatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Stephen P. Swatton bought 9,000 shares of K2 Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,320.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Stephen P. Swatton bought 500 shares of K2 Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$150.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Stephen P. Swatton bought 2,000 shares of K2 Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$600.00.

CVE KTO opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. K2 Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59.

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

