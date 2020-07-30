K Peony Yu Sells 3,351 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $141,914.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.58. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
