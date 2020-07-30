K Peony Yu Sells 3,351 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $141,914.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.58. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 48.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in FibroGen by 59.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FibroGen by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 243.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

