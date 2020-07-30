JustInvest LLC Takes $301,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CSX by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 730,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 7,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

