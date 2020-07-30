JustInvest LLC Sells 576 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,217 shares of company stock worth $8,284,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $70.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

