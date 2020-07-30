JustInvest LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 108.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

