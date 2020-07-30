JustInvest LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $437.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $441.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.39 and a 200-day moving average of $363.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

