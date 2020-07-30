JustInvest LLC Invests $308,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,817,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $427.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

