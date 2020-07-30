JustInvest LLC Invests $297,000 in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 413,031 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 37.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.