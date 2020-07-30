JustInvest LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

