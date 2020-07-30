JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after buying an additional 1,326,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

