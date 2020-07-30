Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JE. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of JE stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

