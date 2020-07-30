JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

SAFRY opened at $26.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.20. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

