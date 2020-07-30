JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of INTRUM AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

ITJTY opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. INTRUM AB/ADR has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $29.42.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

