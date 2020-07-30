JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €14.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.71) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.34) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.38 ($12.78).

ETR:PSM opened at €9.92 ($11.14) on Wednesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of €14.41 ($16.19). The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.15 and a 200 day moving average of €10.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

