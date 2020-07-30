Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13. The company has a market cap of $386.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

