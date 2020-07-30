John Tognetti Purchases 54,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$22,072.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,048,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,664,638.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 41.27 and a current ratio of 41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.71.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

