Jim Steele Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $910,800.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

