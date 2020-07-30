Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JEN. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.93 ($26.89).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a 1 year high of €29.36 ($32.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.