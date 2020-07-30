Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,364,000 after purchasing an additional 429,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,656.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,788,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,213,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 994.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 412,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

