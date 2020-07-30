James W. Ayers Purchases 5,250 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Chairman James W. Ayers bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.43. FB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

