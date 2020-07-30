James E. Hanson II Buys 1,680 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $17,186.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,140.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LBAI stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $520.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

