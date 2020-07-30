Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 258,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

