Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after acquiring an additional 160,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Raymond James increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

