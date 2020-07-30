Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

