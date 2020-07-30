Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 994.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,803,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,312,000 after acquiring an additional 784,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $144.73 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

