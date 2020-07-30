Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,230 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

