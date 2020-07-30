Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 95,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 176,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reduced their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

