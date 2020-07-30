Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 403.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.