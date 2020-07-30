Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,217 shares of company stock worth $8,284,593 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

