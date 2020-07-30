Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

