Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $389,406,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

