Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 156.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after buying an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Paychex stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

