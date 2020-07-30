Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Total by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Total by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Total stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

