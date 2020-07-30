Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

