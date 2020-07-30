Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after buying an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after buying an additional 516,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $220.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.05. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

