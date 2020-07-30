Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

