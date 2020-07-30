Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 759.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $4,602,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.80 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

