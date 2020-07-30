Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,954 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 357.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.06.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $359.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.93. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.