J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) CEO Sells $165,000.00 in Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

