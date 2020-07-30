iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.