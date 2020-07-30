iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.64 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $254.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.85.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

