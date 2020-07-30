iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 562.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

