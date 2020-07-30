IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,828,000. Barings LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 25.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 290,774 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IQIYI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,129,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

