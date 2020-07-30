IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.80. IOCHPE MAXION S/S shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

IOCJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

